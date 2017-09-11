CHICAGO -- One of our September Early Morning Heroes, Sara Lindemann, is a nurse at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital. Beginning work at sunset and working through until sun rise, Lindemann enters each long shift with a positive attitude to help every patient. We surprised her one morning with McDonald’s breakfast and a $300 McDonald’s Arch Card! Mike Toomey has the full story.
Early Morning Hero: Sarah Lindemann
-
Early Morning Hero: Mike Pavlacka
-
Early Morning Hero: Sonya Moore
-
Early Morning Hero: Megan Randich
-
Early Morning Hero: Maria Alvarez
-
Early Morning Hero: Jennifer Dimitroff
-
-
Early Morning Hero: Sonya Salcido
-
Evanston’s 95th annual 4th of July parade celebrates first responders
-
Flash flood watch expanded to include far south portions of the metro area
-
What is Chicago’s greatest temperature rise during one calendar day, from early morning to late afternoon?
-
2 dead in suspicious fire in Oak Lawn
-
-
Video captures runaway bus careening out of control in Brooklyn
-
Anticipating periods of heavy rain, a Flash Flood Watch has been issued for north-central and northeast Illinois from Friday afternoon into Saturday morning
-
2 men dead after overnight shootings