Early Morning Hero: Sarah Lindemann

Posted 2:26 PM, September 11, 2017, by

CHICAGO -- One of our September Early Morning Heroes, Sara Lindemann, is a nurse at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital. Beginning work at sunset and working through until sun rise, Lindemann enters each long shift with a positive attitude to help every patient. We surprised her one morning with McDonald’s breakfast and a $300 McDonald’s Arch Card! Mike Toomey has the full story.