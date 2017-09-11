Detectives investigate death of woman found in hotel freezer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEMONT, Ill. – Detectives said it’s an open investigation as they continue to search for answers in the case of a 19-year-old found dead Sunday in a suburban hotel freezer.

More questions than answers remain surrounding the death of a Kenneka Jennings whose body was found inside the freezer of a hotel in Rosemont early Sunday morning.

While police continue to investigate her death, new questions surrounding her death have surfaced including a new petition from friends and family demanding answers.

Teresa Martin knows one thing for sure: The body of her daughter was found inside of a large cooler in the kitchen of the Crowne Plaza Hotel on River Road in Rosemont, Ill., but how her daughter got there and the circumstances surrounding her death remain a mystery.

Martin said she knows her daughter attended a party in a room there Friday night with a group of friends, but the friends, whose stories she says have changed quite a bit since that night, came back home the next morning with Jennings's car and cell phone but not Jennings.

Rosemont police are investigating and the hotel management has released a statement saying they're cooperating with that investigation -- but that's not enough for Martin who wants to know how her daughter died.

The Cook County medical examiner's office said the cause of death is "pending further studies," but Martin and her other daughter who want to know whether Jennings walked into that cooler alive or if she was placed there.

Rosemont police said this is an active investigation and they're interviewing everyone involved including friends at the party and hotel staffers.

They're also reviewing all footage of cameras from inside the hotel and videos reportedly posted on social media.

They also said they are waiting for more conclusive results from the medical examiner’s office which could be available as early as Wednesday.

Meanwhile Jenning’s friends and family have started a change.org petition to try to close down the Crowne Plaza Hotel --- that petition already has more than 33,000 signatures.