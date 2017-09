× Bob Dylan will be first concert at DePaul’s new Wintrust Arena

CHICAGO — Bob Dylan will headline the first concert at the new Wintrust Arena at McCormick Square.

Dylan and his band will be joined by Chicago icon Mavis Staples for the grand opening performance on Friday, October 27th.

The 10,000 seat Wintrust Arena will be the new home of DePaul University men’s and women’s basketball as well as the Chicago Sky of the WNBA.

It will also host concerts, conventions and other special events.