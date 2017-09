Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WGN Radio Bears Insider, Adam Hoge dissects the final four plays of the game, analyzes Mike Glennon's performance and explains why Tarik Cohen was able to have a break-through performance.

The Bears lost to the NFC Champions, 23-17 and visit Tampa Bay next week. The game will actually be the season-opener for the Bucs, because their week one matchup against the Dolphins was postponed due to Hurricane Irma.