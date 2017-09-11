9/11 memorial services take place around Chicago, suburbs on 16th anniversary of the attacks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The victims of the September 11th attacks are being remembered this morning at events around the Chicago area.

Today marks the 16th year since planes crashed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Nearly 3,000 people were killed in what is considered the deadliest attack on U.S. soil.

In Chicago, a plethora of services are being held to commemorate the lives lost 16 years ago. Firefighters at Engine Company 42 at Illinois and Dearborn paused at 7:46 a.m. for a moment of silence, the moment the first plane crashed into the first tower.

The largest ceremony remembering the lives lost takes place where the Twin Towers once stood in New York.

Chicago police are also holding a ceremony outside police headquarters to pay tribute to the first responders who lost their lives.

In Oak Brook behind the Oak Brook public library, there is a healing field with a flag planted for every person who died in the attack, nearly 3,000 flags.