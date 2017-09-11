7-Day Forecast: 80’s return later this week
-
7-Day Forecast: Sunny weekend, 80`s possible next week
-
Tropical air to stay out of area much of week
-
7-Day Forecast: Warm Labor Day weekend, jacket weather next week
-
7-day forecast: Cool weekend, warm up next week
-
7-Day Forecast: Temps. in the 80’s, some storms possible
-
-
7-Day Forecast: Temps. in the 80`s, rain possible but clear July 4th
-
7-Day Forecast: Cool start, temps. rise later in the week
-
7-Day Forecast: Rain early in the week, clear and warmer later
-
City to dry out after Sunday storm threat
-
Risk of severe storms/flood-producing downpours continues Thursday through Friday and Saturday
-
-
Brief cooling before heat returns next week
-
A warm Sunday could brew some evening storms
-
Cooler temps, 80s later this week