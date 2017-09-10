× Woman’s dog bites would-be kidnapper who tried to lure her with candy, police say

CHICAGO – A woman’s dog bit a would-be kidnapper who tried to lure her with candy and placed a white rag over her face in the Ford City neighborhood, police said.

A woman was walking her dog when a man attempted to talk to her on the 4300 block of West Ford City Drive around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, police said.

The man offered the woman a piece of candy and the victim walked away from him. The offender then approached her from behind, grabbed her arm and placed a white rag over her face, police said. The victim’s dog bit the offender and the victim escaped.

The man fled in a white panel van with two rear windows and side sliding door missing. The back license plate was also missing.

Police describe the man as Asian, possibly Indian, 50 years old, about 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 150 pounds, dark brown hair and spoke with a heavy accent. He was wearing a black jacket with red sleeves, brown khaki pants, brown plaid shirt and black dress shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 312-747-8380.