Sunday Brunch: Jamie Geller

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERNIGHT BRISKET – Jamie Geller Recipe

It is 8AM and dinner is ready – wake up the house with the smell of brisket! Oh poor you, you worked so hard! NAH . . . you slept like a baby knowing that dinner was cooking itself while you slumbered. Low oven temp and a long slow cook session ensures that this brisket is tender and not dried out. Be sure to use a whole brisket with fat on it, or a second-cut brisket (also known as the deckel). This will guarantee a moist, juicy, and savory end result. A first cut brisket will just be stringy. Jamie will demonstrate with the host how to make this.

Prep: 15 minutes

Cook: 10 hours

Serves 10+

Ingredients:

3 large onions, thinly sliced

3 whole heads of garlic, sliced in half to reveal the cloves

1 whole brisket (fat on) or 2 second cut briskets

Kosher salt

Freshly cracked black pepper

2 cups dry red wine

1 cup crushed tomatoes (optional)

Preheat oven to 225°F.

Layer sliced onions and garlic in a large roasting pan or Dutch oven. Season brisket with salt and pepper. Place brisket on top of onions and garlic. Pour red wine and tomatoes, if using, into pan. Cover food directly with a layer of parchment (foil will leech onto your food) and then seal tightly with foil. Roast at 225°F for 10 hours. Gently transfer brisket to a cutting board to cool before slicing. While brisket is cooling, strain onions and garlic from pan juices, being sure to press all juices out. Skim fat off of pan juices and reduce pan juices stove top until it coats the back of a spoon. Slice brisket across the grain and serve with pan juices.

ONE BOWL NO-KNEAD CHALLAH BREAD – Jamie Geller Recipe

The iconic bread just got easier. One bowl and one spoon, a few days later and you have ready to braid dough. A little planning is all that this bread requires. The dough needs time for the structure to come together. Don’t worry—the yeast does all the work. The dough can be stirred together, and then left to rise, covered, in the refrigerator for a minimum of 2 days and a maximum of 3 days before braiding, rising and finally baking.

Jamie will demo in the studio with the hosts how to braid it, eggwash it, and season with cinnamon and honey before baking it. Then they can all taste some baked Challah together.

Ingredients :

8+ cups bread, high gluten flour

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon instant yeast

2 - 2 1/4 cups lukewarm water (best temperature is 105F.)

3 whole eggs + 1 yolk

½ cup sugar

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

Egg wash: 1 egg whisked with 2 teaspoons water