Former US presidents team up to raise funds for hurricane victims

CHICAGO – The five living former U.S. presidents teamed up to start a campaign to raise money for those affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

Former president Bill Clinton tweeted a video of the One America Appeal’s public service announcement.

Hurricane Harvey shattered homes and lives. Irma is just as dangerous. Americans lift each other up. Join us to help. #OneAmericaAppeal pic.twitter.com/31tqAoZJkn — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) September 7, 2017

The New York Times reports that the video first aired during the first NFL game of the season Thursday night.

“People are hurting down here,” former president George W. Bush, who lives in Texas, said in the video. “But as one Texan put it, ‘We’ve got more love in Texas than water.’”

In the video, former president Barack Obama said the former leaders wanted to help Americans begin to recover.

President Donald Trump tweeted that he supports the campaign.

We will confront ANY challenge, no matter how strong the winds or high the water. I’m proud to stand with Presidents for #OneAmericaAppeal. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2017

One hundred percent of donations to the One America Appeal will go toward disaster relief.

To donate, visit oneamericaappeal.org.