Chicago teen found dead in Rosemont hotel freezer

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Police are investigating and a family is calling for answers after a Chicago teen was found dead in a walk-in freezer in the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Rosemont early Sunday morning.

According to family members and police, 19-year-old Kenneka Jenkins left her home on the Near West Side for a party on the 9th floor of the hotel around 11:30 p.m., and was later seen at the party in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Her mother, Tereasa Martin, said she received a call around 4:30 a.m. Saturday from friends who said they couldn’t find Jenkins after the party. Martin said she immediately went to the hotel and asked them to check surveillance footage to see if they could locate her daughter.

After the hotel referred her to police, Martin said she called 911, and dispatchers told her to wait a few more hours because Jenkins could be out with friends.

After returning to the hotel to search for Jenkins again, her sister filed a missing person report with the Rosemont Police Saturday afternoon.

Rosemont police said after the report was filed, the hotel “actively canvassed and searched the immediate area.”

Jenkins’ body was discovered in a walk-in freezer in the hotel around 12:24 a.m. Sunday, according to police, and she was pronounced dead on the scene.

Martin said police told her Jenkins apparently let herself into the walk-in cooler and then died inside. However, she said she wasn’t satisfied with their version of events, because of safety features that make it possible to open coolers from the inside.

Martin said that if her daughter was drunk, she would have had difficulty opening the heavy freezer doors and would have realized she wasn’t entering an elevator or the hotel entrance.

The Cook County Medical Examiner examined the body, but the cause of death has yet to be determined. An autopsy is scheduled.

The hotel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.