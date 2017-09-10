Irma makes landfall in Florida Keys, heads towards peninsula

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORIDA KEYS, Fla. -- Hurricane Irma is making landfall in Florida this hour. It crashed through the Florida Keys this morning.

It's now officially one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the Atlantic and the state of Florida. With wind speeds now of up to 130 miles per hour, it's outer rain bands hammered the Florida Keys with whipping winds, heavy rain and powerful surges as the storm left Cuba and its northern coast in its path.

Almost the entire state of Florida is under a hurricane warning affecting at least 36 million people. Along with the governor, FEMA experts and safety officials begged residents to heed the evacuation. Concerns continue over devastating winds, heavy rains and life-threatening storm surges with 20 inches of rain predicted through the middle of next week.

President Trump and his administration are keeping a close eye on the storm meeting with top FEMA leaders and safety experts.

More than a half-million people are without power. A majority of those who lost power are in Monroe County, where Key West is located, and Miami-Dade County.

More than 72,000 people have moved into more than 390 shelters across the state.