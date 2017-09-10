Bears fear Kevin White will miss the rest of the season: Reports

CHICAGO – When they saw him hunched over on the sidelines, Bears fans cringed. Ryan Pace probably did as well.

After making a fourth-quarter catch, Kevin White was over on the sidelines holding his wrist in pain. Athletic trainers attended to him immediately and then took him back to the locker room.

Reporters saw him leave there after the Bears’ 23-17 loss to the Falcons wearing a sling over his shoulder wrapped in a sling.

It was early in the season and Kevin White is injured, again. Now it appears this will be season-ending, again.

Per multiple reports early Sunday evening, the Bears wide receiver is feared to have a broken collarbone which will place him on Injured Reserve and put him out for the season. Dan Graziano of ESPN was the first with the report.

The fear in Chicago is that WR Kevin White broke his collarbone and will require season-ending surgery, per… https://t.co/ouo3jKttyD — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) September 10, 2017

The belief is that #Bears WR Kevin White suffered a broken collarbone, source said (as @DanGrazianoESPN reported). Headed to Injured Reserve — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 10, 2017

So far the Bears have only confirmed that it is a shoulder injury.

Should this be the final diagnosis, it would be another devastating blow to the 2015 first round draft pick. Taken seventh overall in Pace’s first draft, White has played in just five games including Sunday with three separate season-ending injuries.

White lost his first season after having issues with his shin during preseason and training camp workouts. A metal rod was inserted into his left tibia and he was place on the PUP list in August of 2015. White returned to practice for a while but eventually was placed on season-ending Injured Reserve.

In 2016 White played in four games and had a team-high 19 catches before breaking his fibula in his left leg which put him out for the season. Against the Falcons on Sunday, White was targeted by quarterback Mike Glennon four times and made just two receptions for six yards.

The last of those may end up continuing a familiar and an unfortunate trend for a receiver who’s yet to get the chance to show his potential.