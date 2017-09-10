7-Day Forecast: Warm-up ahead, temps. in the 70’s
-
7-day forecast: Cool weekend, warm up next week
-
Warm, dry weather to linger for a few days
-
7-day forecast: Warm, cloudy and humid
-
7-day forecast: Warm and sunny weekend
-
7-day forecast: Warm, sunny with some clouds
-
-
7-Day Forecast: Warm Labor Day weekend, jacket weather next week
-
7-day forecast: Warm with some showers and storms
-
7-day forecast: Warm, humid with some showers
-
7-Day Forecast: Temps. in the 80’s, some storms possible
-
7-Day Forecast: Temps. in the 80`s, rain possible but clear July 4th
-
-
7-Day Forecast: Sunny weekend, 80`s possible next week
-
Storms possible, then dry and a little warmer
-
7-Day Forecast: Temperatures drop, then warm up next weekend