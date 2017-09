CHICAGO — A man tried to rob a woman on the South Side Saturday morning, but she fought back and grabbed his gun.

It happened near 80th and Ashland just after 6 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police said the 23-year-old man threatened the woman and demanded valuables.

They began to struggle, she grabbed his gun, and shot him in the hand.

He stumbled away, but officers were nearby and they arrested him.

The woman was not injured.