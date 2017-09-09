For the latest weather updates, visit wgntv.com/weather.
Mild temps, sunny skies expected Sunday
-
Mostly sunny skies, temps in 70s
-
Sunny skies, warm temps and not much rain in sight
-
Summer-like weather, sunny skies
-
Sunny skies, rain comes back mid-week
-
Sunny skies, rain comes back mid-week
-
-
Calmer waves at beaches, sunny skies
-
Skies clearing, temps in 80s starting Tuesday
-
Cooler temps over weekend, cloudy skies
-
Weekend forecast: cloudy skies, cooler temps
-
Humid Sunday, temps in 70s
-
-
Chance of showers, warmer temps coming
-
Light rain possible Sunday evening, temps in 70s
-
‘Gorgeous,’ sunny weekend on the way