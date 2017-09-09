Man killed in head-on collision with CTA bus

Chicago, Il – – A 35-year-old man died after crashing head-on into a CTA bus in the Washington Park neighborhood Friday night.

Police say the man was speeding north bound along King Drive in an SUV at around 11:35 p.m when he crossed the median into oncoming traffic.

The man crashed head-on into the CTA bus near 59th street. He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Three people, including the bus driver were also taken to hospitals in stable condition.

An investigation is underway.