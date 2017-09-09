Dear Tom,

Hurricane Harvey left a nasty mark on Texas, and the name will likely be retired. Is there a list of other “retired” hurricane names?

— Jeffrey Kozinski, Mokena

Dear Jeffrey,

While the final decision to retire the name Harvey won’t be made until this winter’s meeting of the World Meteorological Organization, it is a virtual certainty that Harvey (and Irma) will make the cut. Storm names are retired when a storm is deemed historically noteworthy, causing a large loss of life or catastrophic damage.

Since 1953, 82 names have been retired, most recently Matthew and Otto in 2016. The 2005 season had the most retired names with five — Dennis, Katrina, Rita, Stan and Wilma — followed by 1955, 1995 and 2004, each with four. Retired names can be found at http://www.nhc.

noaa.gov/aboutnames_

history.shtml.