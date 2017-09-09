Hurricane Irma barrels toward Florida; at least 20 dead in Caribbean

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIAMI, Fla. -- Millions leave Florida in one of the largest evacuations in U.S. history.

Hurricane Irma is making its way toward the U.S. after leaving a trail of death and destruction across the Caribbean. At least 20 people have been killed in the storm in the Caribbean.

The eye of Hurricane Jose is expected to pass just east of Barbuda this afternoon, slamming into the island as a Category 4 storm. It's a double whammy for the tiny Caribbean island. Just four days ago , it was nearly destroyed by Hurricane Irma.

Jose's threat is so dire that any of the island's 1,800 resident who didn't already evacuate are leaving the island on a flotilla of ferries from Antigua.

Irma hit Barbuda as a Category 5 hurricane Wednesday, destroying 95 percent of the island's buildings. Damages are estimated to cost $100 million.

In the U.S. Virgin Islands, Irma leveled homes, toppled buildings and ripped off the roof of a hospital, devastating the vacation paradise. Hurricane is set to follow in Irma's path.

A third hurricane in the Atlantic, named "Katia", has been downgraded to a tropical storm.