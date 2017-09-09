7-year-old with 3D-printed hand wants to throw first pitch at every baseball field

CHICAGO — Hailey Dawson is aiming to make history by throwing the opening pitch at every MLB park and the 7-year-old is well on her way to making it happen.

Hailey was born missing three fingers due to a rare disease, according to a Bleacher Report video.

7-year-old Hailey Dawson wants to throw out the first pitch at every MLB ballpark with her 3-D printed hand pic.twitter.com/onStqhEzyB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 7, 2017

But she’s taught herself to hold and throw a ball with her specially designed 3-D printed hand. Hailey loves baseball and has thrown the first pitch for the Baltimore Orioles and the Washington Nationals.

Her mom told Bleacher Report that Hailey wants to break a Guinness World Record on the number of first pitches thrown. Many MLB teams have noticed and are jumping at the opportunity to make it happen.

Happy to help Hailey out! As others said, please DM us her info and we'll reach out. — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) September 7, 2017

We would love to have Hailey at AT&T Park! Please DM us her info. — San Francisco Giants (@SFGiants) September 7, 2017

Can you make it up to Minnesota, Hailey? DM us your info and we will make it happen! — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) September 7, 2017

The Cubs and White Sox have invited her as well.

You're going to look amazing in a Cubs jersey, Hailey! https://t.co/XyxsvKiB60 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 7, 2017