7-year-old with 3D-printed hand wants to throw first pitch at every baseball field

CHICAGO — Hailey Dawson is aiming to make history by throwing the opening pitch at every MLB park and the 7-year-old is well on her way to making it happen.
Hailey was born missing three fingers due to a rare disease, according to a Bleacher Report video.
But she’s taught herself to hold and throw a ball with her specially designed 3-D printed hand. Hailey loves baseball and has thrown the first pitch for the Baltimore Orioles and the Washington Nationals.
Her mom told Bleacher Report that Hailey wants to break a Guinness World Record on the number of first pitches thrown. Many MLB teams have noticed and are jumping at the opportunity to make it happen.
The Cubs and White Sox have invited her as well.