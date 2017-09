× 3 injured in Near West Side drive-by shooting

CHICAGO — A drive-by shooting in the Near West Side neighborhood left three men wounded.

Police said the victims were walking in the 300 block of South Campbell Avenue around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon when a car pulled up and someone opened fire.

All three were hit in the legs.

They ran inside a house and called for help.

They’re all hospitalized in stable condition.

No one is in custody.