CHICAGO —Carlos Rodon will not pitch again in 2017.

The White Sox are shutting down their former first round pick for the season due to inflammation in his left shoulder.

Rodon was scratched from his start against the Indians Thursday night with shoulder stiffness.

The 24-year-old lefty missed the first part of the season because of bursitis in his left biceps.

He ends the year with a 2-5 record and a 4.15 ERA in 12 starts.