White Sox Game Notes For Friday vs. San Francisco

* The Giants have won just one series versus the White Sox all-time, their first ever regular-season series played against Chicago (won two of three games at Chicago in June 2003). Since that series, the White Sox are 6-1 in seven games played against San Francisco.

* The Giants snapped their three-game losing streak by winning, 11-3, at Colorado on Wednesday (San Francisco had scored a total of 12 runs over its three-game losing streak). This weekend, the Giants will be looking to snap another losing streak – they’ve lost each of their last four series, tied with the Dodgers for the longest active streak.

* The White Sox were swept for the 14th time this season earlier this week (most in MLB), being outscored by Cleveland 30-10 over the four games. It was the second time that Chicago has been swept in a series of at least four games this year after being swept in just two such series total over the previous three seasons combined.

* Jose Abreu has posted a 1.121 OPS in interleague play this season, the highest interleague OPS by a White Sox player in a single season (minimum 50 plate appearances) since Jermaine Dye in 2008 (1.212).

* Matt Moore is 4-13 (.235) on the season, the worst record by a Giants pitcher (minimum 15 decisions) in a season since Mark Davis in 1984 (5-17, .227).

* Rookie Lucas Giolito struck out a career-high 10 batters in his last start on Sunday versus the Rays. On Friday, Giolito will look to become the first AL rookie with double-digit strikeouts in consecutive starts since Masahiro Tanaka in June of 2014.