Surveillance video shows suspect in attack on CTA platform: police

CHICAGO — Chicago police issued a community alert along with surveillance video in connection with an attack on a CTA platform.

Investigators say this man pushed another man onto the tracks last month at the Washington Street Blue Line station.

The suspect blocked him when he tried to climb back on the platform.

Some passengers heard him yell for help and ran interference while others pulled him up. The attacker ran away.

Police have been investigating the assault for a month, but didn’t report it to the public until Friday.

They say it was an isolated incident and CTA riders are not at risk.