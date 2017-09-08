SNL, Second City, Police Academy’s Tim Kazurinsky Roasts George Wendt !

September 9th @ 7PM
Second City
1616 N. Wells
312-664-4032
secondcity.com
The Second City is excited to announce more big names to the star-studded roster of “I Can’t Believe They Wendt There: The Roast of George Wendt.”
Alongside George Wendt, Roastmaster Jason Sudeikis, and previously announced Roasters Bob Odenkirk, Betty Thomas, and David Koechner will be Keegan-Michael Key (Key & Peele), Jeff Tweedy (Grammy-winning Wilco frontman), Tim Kazurinsky (SNL), Julia Sweeney (SNL), and David Rasche (Veep).
Tim Kazurinsky is an American actor and screenwriter known for his tenure as both a writer and featured player on Saturday Night Live (1981-1984) and for his role as Officer Sweetchuck in the Police Academy film series.
On SNL, Kazurinsky played many recurring characters such as Dr. Jack Badofsky on Weekend Update, Madge the Chimp's husband in "I Married A Monkey", and Mr. Landlord opposite Eddie Murphy's "Mr. Robinson." His range of celebrity impersonations included everyone from Mahatma Gandhi and Adolf Hitler to Ozzy Osbourne and Billie Jean King.
Kazurinsky is a mainstay of the Chicago theatre scene, where he has twice been nominated for the prestegious Joseph Jefferson Award. In addition to his extensive work as a member of The Second City, Mr. Kazurinsky has appeared onstage in A Midsummer Night's Dream with Chicago Shakespeare Theater, in Hairspray at Drury Lane Theatre, and in Northlight Theatre's The Odd Couple and Funnyman.