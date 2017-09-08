SNL, Second City, Police Academy’s Tim Kazurinsky Roasts George Wendt !

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

September 9th @ 7PM

Second City

1616 N. Wells

312-664-4032

secondcity.com

The Second City is excited to announce more big names to the star-studded roster of “I Can’t Believe They Wendt There: The Roast of George Wendt.”

Alongside George Wendt, Roastmaster Jason Sudeikis, and previously announced Roasters Bob Odenkirk, Betty Thomas, and David Koechner will be Keegan-Michael Key (Key & Peele), Jeff Tweedy (Grammy-winning Wilco frontman), Tim Kazurinsky (SNL), Julia Sweeney (SNL), and David Rasche (Veep).

Tim Kazurinsky is an American actor and screenwriter known for his tenure as both a writer and featured player on Saturday Night Live (1981-1984) and for his role as Officer Sweetchuck in the Police Academy film series.