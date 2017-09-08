Sandoval snaps 0 for 39 with HR as Giants top White Sox 9-2

CHICAGO — Pablo Sandoval snapped his 0-for-39 skid with a three-run homer, Matt Moore pitched effectively into the seventh inning and the San Francisco Giants beat the Chicago White Sox 9-2 on Friday night.

Denard Span also homered and Brandon Crawford had three hits with an RBI for San Francisco, which has won back-to-back games after losing seven of eight.

Sandoval went 1 for 3 with four RBIs. His previous hit was a single on Aug. 25 at Arizona.

Avisail Garcia homered for Chicago, which has dropped five straight.

Moore (5-13) allowed two runs and five hits in 6 2/3 innings. He won for just the second time in eight decisions.

Lucas Giolito (2-2) gave up five runs, three earned, and three hits in 5 1/3 innings. He walked four, struck out five and was ejected by plate umpire Gabe Morales after he was lifted.

White Sox manager Rick Renteria also was tossed, by crew chief Eric Cooper. Giolito had allowed one earned run in 14 innings over his previous two starts.

The 23-year-old right-hander didn’t permit a hit until Crawford singled with one out in the fourth. Nick Hundley followed with a walk. One out later, Giolito hung a 2-1 changeup to Sandoval, who hit a 405-foot drive deep into the right-field bleachers for a 3-0 lead.

Garcia’s two-run shot in the bottom of the inning made it 3-2.

The Giants added a couple of unearned runs in the sixth for a 5-2 lead.

Buster Posey, who reached on an error by Chicago second baseman Yoan Moncada, scored the first run when the defense was caught napping. With runners on the corners, Crawford took off from first base on a 3-2 pitch to Hunter Pence. The pitch was called a ball, but catcher Kevan Smith threw to second base. Moncada went to tag Crawford as Posey ran home from third.

Crawford then moved to third on a wild pitch by Aaron Bummer and scored on Sandoval’s sacrifice fly.

Crawford had an RBI single in the seventh for a 6-2 lead. Span hit a solo shot and Hundley added a two-run single in the ninth.

LHP Carlos Rodon was placed on the 10-day DL with shoulder inflammation and the team announced he won’t pitch again this season. Rodon had an MRI after being scratched from his scheduled start Thursday. He’ll be re-evaluated next week.