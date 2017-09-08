Rodon scratched as Indians beat White Sox for 15th win in a row

CHICAGO (AP) — The Cleveland Indians didn’t need much help to match last season’s team-record 14-game winning streak, batting .317 and pitching to a 1.86 ERA over the last two weeks.

No. 15 was over almost before it started.

Cleveland jumped all over emergency starter Mike Pelfrey for seven runs in the first three innings and Corey Kluber struck out 13 in seven innings of three-hit ball on Thursday night, helping the Indians win their franchise-record 15th consecutive game, 11-2 over the Chicago White Sox.

Edwin Encarnacion hit a three-run homer in the first inning and Cleveland went deep five times in becoming the first major league team to win 15 straight since the 2002 Oakland A’s.

“The winning streak is enjoyable and I think it’s got people’s attention, which gives me a chance to maybe brag on our guys a little, which I love,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “Other than that, we just go play tomorrow.

“The Orioles are already sitting back home waiting for us. We’ll have our hands full. It just makes the games a little bit more fun because people are watching and they care.”

Yolmer Sanchez and Jose Abreu homered in the first for Chicago, but Kluber allowed only one more hit — a fifth-inning single for Omar Narvaez.

The right-hander retired 20 of his last 22 batters on his way to double-digit strikeouts for the 14th time this season and 38th of his career.

Erik Gonzalez hit two home runs and Francisco Lindor and Greg Allen hit one apiece for the Indians. It was the first homer of Allen’s career.

The White Sox turned to Pelfrey (3-11), who threw 40 pitches in 2 1/3 innings of relief Tuesday, when Carlos Rodon (shoulder stiffness) was scratched about 15 minutes before game time. Pelfrey allowed seven runs and eight hits in four innings.

Rodon will have his shoulder examined Friday.

“Just a little soreness when I was trying to get it going,” Rodon said. “Just precautionary stuff. We’ll figure it out tomorrow with some pictures and see what happens. It just didn’t feel right. I didn’t want to mess anything up.”

The Indians are the first team to win at least 14 in a row in consecutive seasons since the 1935-36 Chicago Cubs.

“Different years, different players,” Kluber said, “but I think the one constant between both of them is good pitching, timely hitting, all that cliche stuff you say it takes to win ballgames.”