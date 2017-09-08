Man shot near CTA Green Line station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A man was taken to a hospital after he was shot near a CTA Green Line station in Chicago's West Town neighborhood Friday night.

It happened in the 1600 block of West Lake Street at about 7:20 p.m.

Police say the shooting happened after a verbal altercation turned physical.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the upper left shoulder and was transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

Police are questioning two persons of intereste.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates