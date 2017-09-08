Lunchbreak: Slurping Turtle ramen

Chef Tadashi Nagura
Slurping Turtle
116 W. Hubbard
Chicago
slurpingturtle.com/chicago
Ramen
Sesame Vinaigrette:
1/4 cup ground sesame seeds
1/4 cup white miso
1/4 cup soy sauce
1/4 cup rice vinegar
2 Tbs sugar
2 Tbs sesame oil
Toppings:
4 oz grilled chicken, julienned (1/2 cup)
4 oz braised pork belly, julienned (1/2 cup)
12 pieces cooked shrimp
4 oz cucumber, julienned (1/2 cup)
4 oz carrots, julienned (1/2 cup)
4 oz cooked egg, julienned (1/2 cup)
4 oz cherry tomato, cut in halves (1/2 cup)
4 oz fried kabocha (1/2 cup)
Garnish:
sprinkle of white sesame seeds
sprinkle of nori, shredded
Other:
Homemade ramen noodles (4 servings) –or- use store bought (don’t use flavor packet)
Directions:
Combine all of the ingredients for sesame vinaigrette (except sesame oil) into blender. After blending, stir in 2 Tbs of sesame oil. Prepare and cut all topping ingredients. For noodles, bring pot of water to a boil. Separate noodles and then drop into water. Boil for 2 minutes, stirring occasionally. Drain the water and then soak the noodles in a bowl of ice water to cool. Drain completely. Toss noodles in sesame vinaigrette from step 1 and then divide the noodles on plates/bowls Place all of the toppings around the noodles, and garnish with shredded nori and white sesame seeds