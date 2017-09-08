Lunchbreak: Slurping Turtle chilled ramen

Chef Tadashi Nagura

Slurping Turtle

116 W. Hubbard

Chicago

slurpingturtle.com/chicago

Slurping Turtle will be hosting a sake class on September 27 where attendees will have an opportunity to pair sake with various menu items and learn more about this mysterious rice wine.

Ramen

Sesame Vinaigrette:

1/4 cup ground sesame seeds

1/4 cup white miso

1/4 cup soy sauce

1/4 cup rice vinegar

2 Tbs sugar

2 Tbs sesame oil

Toppings:

4 oz grilled chicken, julienned (1/2 cup)

4 oz braised pork belly, julienned (1/2 cup)

12 pieces cooked shrimp

4 oz cucumber, julienned (1/2 cup)

4 oz carrots, julienned (1/2 cup)

4 oz cooked egg, julienned (1/2 cup)

4 oz cherry tomato, cut in halves (1/2 cup)

4 oz fried kabocha (1/2 cup) [peeled, sliced thinly and pan fried with a small amount of oil]

Garnish:

sprinkle of white sesame seeds

sprinkle of nori, shredded

Other:

Homemade ramen noodles (4 servings) –or- use store bought (don’t use flavor packet if using dry or buy fresh ramen at store)

Directions:

Combine all of the ingredients for sesame vinaigrette (except sesame oil) into blender. After blending, stir in 2 Tbs of sesame oil. Prepare and cut all topping ingredients. For noodles, bring pot of water to a boil. Separate noodles and then drop into water. Boil for 2 minutes, stirring occasionally. Drain the water and then soak the noodles in a bowl of ice water to cool. Drain completely. Toss noodles in sesame vinaigrette from step 1 and then divide the noodles on plates/bowls Place all of the toppings around the noodles, and garnish with shredded nori and white sesame seeds.