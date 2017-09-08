Hundreds of survivors attend National Holocaust Museum’s annual fundraiser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Hundreds of survivors attended the National Holocaust Museum's annual fundraising lunch in Chicago.

Friday's event is the biggest fundraiser for the National Holocaust Museum in Washington.

WGN is a co-sponsor of the event. It's expected to bring in more than $5 million in donations.

Attorney General Lisa Madigan, Gov. Bruce Rauner, and former Mayor Richard Daley were in attendance.

The most poignant moment came when each person in the ballroom held up a candle inside the ballroom to remember the six million Jews who died in the Holocaust.