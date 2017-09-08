Former priest Daniel McCormack still a ‘sexually violent person,’ judge rules

CHICAGO — Disgraced and defrocked Catholic priest Daniel McCormack will stay behind bars indefinitely after a judge ruled Friday that he remains a “sexually violent person.”

“I have no reasonable doubt that you could commit a sexually violent crime again,” Cook County Judge Dennis Porter said.

McCormack was paroled in 2009 after serving five years in prison for molesting five boys. He’s been held in a downstate medical facility ever since then.

