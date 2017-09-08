Father of slain Chicago man asks for special prosecutor to be appointed to case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The father of a slain Chicago man killed by police in June 2011 was in court today.

Emmett Farmer wants Cook County State's Attorney Kim Fox to appoint a special prosecutor in the case.

Flint Farmer, 29, was shot and killed by a Chicago police officer.

The state's attorney at the time, Anita Alvarez, and the FBI elected not to bring criminal charges. But the Independent Police Review Authority ruled that the shooting was unjustified.

Investigators say then-officer Gildardo Sierra fired 16 shots at Farmer. Seven bullets struck and killed him.

Sierra, who resigned in 2015, later admitted to drinking beer before his shift. Investigators later learned that Sierra was involved in two other shootings over a six month span, one of them fatal.

Mr. Farmer and community activists demand that Cook County prosecutor Kim Fox appoint a special prosecutor.

Today's scheduled hearing to decide on the matter was continued to September 18th.