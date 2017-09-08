Cubs Game Notes For Friday vs. Milwaukee

* These are the final three games that will be played between the Brewers and Cubs at Wrigley Field this season. So far, the teams are 3-3 when playing against each other at Wrigley Field; Milwaukee is looking to finish the season with a winning record at Wrigley Field for the first time since 2013 (6-3) – the Brewers went 9-20 there from 2014-16.

* The Brewers were swept at Cincinnati earlier this week, being outscored 21-8 over the three games. Milwaukee has now been swept four times since the All-Star break (tied with the Mets for the most times swept among NL teams over that span) after being swept just once prior to the break.

* After splitting a four-game series at Pittsburgh earlier this week, the Cubs return home where they’ve won nine of their last 10 games. Overall, the Cubs are 34-18 since the All-Star break, tied with Washington for the second-best record in MLB over that span (Cleveland: 37-16).

* With four doubles at Pittsburgh earlier this week, Kris Bryant became just the second third baseman all-time to record at least 60 extra-base hits in each of his three career MLB seasons (based on primary position in first three seasons). The other third baseman to do it was Evan Longoria (three straight from 2008-10).

* Jimmy Nelson is eight strikeouts shy of becoming the first Brewers pitcher with at least 200 strikeouts in a single season since Yovani Gallardo in 2012 (204). Nelson’s six games with double-digit strikeouts this season (had 11 in his last start last Friday versus Washington) are the most by a Brewer in a season since Gallardo in 2010 (seven).

* The Cubs have won each of John Lackey’s last six starts versus NL Central division rivals, including a July 30 start at Milwaukee. Dating back to last season, the Cubs are 10-2 in Lackey’s last 12 starts versus NL Central teams.