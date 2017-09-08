Beautiful rainbow captured from Florida beach ahead of Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Irma hurtled north of the Caribbean on Friday, leaving catastrophic damage in its wake as it closed in on Florida, where it could slam into Miami this weekend.

The storm churned in the Atlantic between southeastern Cuba and the Turks and Caicos Islands on Friday morning, and is expected to move west toward central Cuba and the Bahamas.

As Florida prepares for Irma, an officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office captured this photo: a full rainbow over the ocean at Jacksonville Beach Thursday morning.

The photo reads, “This beautiful site at Jacksonville Beach as we prepare for Hurricane Irma.”

The photo was shared on Facebook nearly 2,000 times.

Irma was downgraded to an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm on Friday, with winds reaching a sustained maximum of 150 mph, the US National Hurricane Center said. At its peak, Irma sustained maximum wind speeds of 185 mph or above for longer than any storm ever recorded in the Atlantic basin.

At least 10 people were killed as Irma pummeled small northeastern Caribbean islands such as Barbuda and St. Martin. In Puerto Rico, hundreds of thousands people were left without power.

The Red Cross estimates that 1.2 million people have already been battered by the storm and warned that it poses a serious threat to millions more.

Irma is expected to remain at least a Category 4 hurricane until landfall in Florida this weekend, the hurricane center said.