Baby abandoned near popular Matteson jogging trail identified

MATTESON, Ill. — Matteson police identified a baby who was abandoned off a popular jogging trail near 211th and Governors Highway Thursday night.

They have also ID’d several of his family members.

A woman who was walking, heard the infant crying near some dumpsters.

The baby was in a car seat, needed a new diaper, and had wet socks.

The boy appeared to be in good health but was taken to a hospital.

He was also turned over to DCFS.