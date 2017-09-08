Baby abandoned near popular Matteson jogging trail identified
MATTESON, Ill. — Matteson police identified a baby who was abandoned off a popular jogging trail near 211th and Governors Highway Thursday night.
They have also ID’d several of his family members.
A woman who was walking, heard the infant crying near some dumpsters.
The baby was in a car seat, needed a new diaper, and had wet socks.
The boy appeared to be in good health but was taken to a hospital.
He was also turned over to DCFS.
41.506029 -87.713183