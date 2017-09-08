Actor/Writer David Dastmalchian’s Return to Chicago Theater, TV, Movies & More!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Collaboraction 2017 PEACEBOOK Festival

Oct. 5-7 at Hamilton Park, Englewood

- featuring Thread by David Dastmalchian and Aisha June

Oct. 19-21 at Kelvyn Park, Hermosa

Nov. 2-4 at LaFollette Park, Austin

Free, but reservations recommended

(312) 226-9633

collaboraction.org

David’s feature film debut was as the Joker’s deranged henchman, Thomas Schiff, in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight. His portrayal of the troubled Bob Taylor in Denis Villeneuve’s Prisoners has gained critical attention, as well as his award-winning turn in Animals. He appeared in Michel Franco’s Chronic (Winner Best Screenplay, Cannes '15). He returned to the comic-film universe in Marvel Studio's summer blockbuster, Ant-Man (director Peyton Reed) opposite Paul Rudd. 2016 saw the release of The Belko Experiment (directed by Greg McLean and written/produced by the amazing James Gunn). Upcoming film roles include Denis Villeneuve's Blade Runner: 2049, the Marvel Studio’s sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp, and All Creatures Here Below, which was written by David.

His most recent TV appearances include as the relentless enemy of MacGyver (CBS) and as Pit Boss Warwick in the just concluded return of Twin Peaks (Showtime). Other TV appearances include roles on Intruders (BBC), CSI (CBS), Almost Human (Fox), Ray Donovan (Showtime) and as Logan Reeves (nemesis to Patricia Arquette's 'Avery Ryan') on CSI: Cyber. He also has recently been seen on 12 Monkeys (Sci-Fi), Gotham (Fox) and The Flash (CW).

Dastmalchian returned to Chicago in late August to perform in the original short play Thread, co-written and performed with Collaboraction Teen Peacemaker Aisha June, at the launch of Collaboraction’s second annual PEACEBOOK Festival at Chicago’s Goodman Theatre. Thread is one of eight short works of theater, dance, music and spoken word that will be presented again October 5-7 when PEACEBOOK tours to Hamilton Park in Englewood, October 5-7 as part of the Chicago Park District’s Night Out in the Parks program. David hopes to return to perform at Hamilton Park if his film schedule allows. For information, visit collaboraction.org.