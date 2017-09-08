A piece of the past hooking kids on cars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SKOKIE, Ill. -- High school auto shop classes are disappearing across the country, at a time when the car industry is desperate for new talent. While it's moving toward hybrid and electric, one guy is using the old classics to fire teens up about working with cars.

Rick Glickman came up with the idea to use the proceeds from his Monday night car shows in Skokie for scholarships that would be awarded to teens going into auto technology fields. That was 10 years ago. Since then, the Monday night car show has raised enough money for 20 scholarships and breathed new life into auto shop classes throughout Chicagoland.

Some of the scholarship past recipients are now working as top engineers in their field at Tesla, Buick and Ford.

More information: mondaynightcarshows.com