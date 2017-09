Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOLIET, Ill. -- Police have identified the three people who were found shot to death Thursday after a house party in Joliet.

The victims are Anthony McGee and Gabriella Rueda, both from West Chicago, and Emmanuel Hernandez Arroyo from Plainfield. All three victims were 22 years old.

They were found yesterday afternoon in a house in the 2000 block of Great Falls Drive.

Police are investigating the deaths as homicides. They're asking anyone with information to call police.