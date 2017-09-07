WGN-TV announces 2017-2018 Chicago Bulls schedule

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bulls are back on Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV Sports for the 2017-2018 NBA season with 35 regular season games. This is WGN-TV’s 45th season broadcasting Chicago Bulls games. WGN-TV’s Bulls schedule tips off with the season home opener when the Chicago Bulls face the San Antonio Spurs on October 21st. Highlights include a primetime matchup against the defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors on January 17th, and a battle against former Bulls All-Star Jimmy Butler and the Minnesota Timberwolves on February 24th. This year also includes games against NBA powerhouses such as Russell Westbrook, Paul George and the Oklahoma City Thunder (Oct 28th), Lebron James, Derrick Rose and the Cleveland Cavaliers (Dec 4th); Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics (Dec 11th & Apr 6th), and James Harden, Chris Paul and the Houston Rockets (Mar 27th). Schedule is as follows:

