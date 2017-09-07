Tony Award-winning Best Musical ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ coming to Chicago

CHICAGO — This year’s Best Musical Tony Award-winner “Dear Evan Hansen” is coming to Chicago.

The show will make its way to Chicago and more than 50 other cities as part of the 2018-19 season. Cities announced in addition to Chicago include Denver, Buffalo, N.Y., Charlotte, N.C., and Los Angeles.

“I fell in love with Dear Evan Hansen the moment I experienced it. I truly connected with its emotional core and love that it reaches so many people of all ages,” Eileen LaCario, Vice President of Broadway In Chicago said in a statement. “Broadway In Chicago couldn’t be happier to share such a remarkable musical with all of Chicago. Since it has opened on Broadway, people have called and requested that it be added to our schedule and we are thrilled to be able to announce that it is for sure coming to Chicago and that this not-to-be-missed show is worth the wait.”

No word yet on casting, tickets or when the show will come to Chicago.