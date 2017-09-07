Tom Thayer previews Bears season opener​

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- You can't start the football season without a visit from Staley and the Bears Drumline.

Former Bears lineman, 1985 Super Bowl champ, and current color analyst on WBBM Newsradio, Tom Thayer tagged along for his annual trip to the WGN Morning News to preview the season opener.

He explains why Mitch Trubisky got promoted over Mark Sanchez, how Kyle Long is recovering from multiple injuries, and gives his expectations for the defense. Thayer also says it might not be a bad thing to open the season against the team that just lost the Super Bowl.

The Bears host the Falcons Sunday at noon at Soldier Field.