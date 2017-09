CHICAGO — A shooting occurred on the northbound lanes of the Dan Ryan between 59th at 71st streets, according to reports.

State police say that two people may possibly have been shot, but it is unconfirmed at this time.

Due to police activity, all lanes are shut down and traffic is being forced off at 71st street.

IB DAN RYAN: Traffic is being forced off @ 71st St, due to police activity BLOCKING ALL LANES. #Skycam9 pic.twitter.com/mcga8c5S86 — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) September 7, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.