CHICAGO -- Are you that person who schedules an ALL-day, multiple stops birthday party? Do you get mad if your friends don't show up to celebrate you turning 28?

Pat Tomasulo has a few rules about adult birthday parties- mainly, don't throw YOURSELF one, and only have them on birthdays that people actually care a little bit about!

It's a NEW installment of "The Voice of Reason."

