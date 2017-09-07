Crashes on IB Kennedy causing major delays for commuters

CHICAGO — Multiple crashes on the inbound Kennedy Expressway are causing major delays for commuters Thursday morning.

Four cars were involved in a crash at Montrose. The crash has been cleared, but the damage has already been done. WGN traffic reporter Sarah Jindra says the commute to downtown is about 90 minutes right now.

NEW CRASH IB Kennedy at Montrose. Four cars involved. Three left lanes blocked. pic.twitter.com/7dYsFMhvDD — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) September 7, 2017

Before this crash happened, an earlier accident at the Hubbard Street Tunnel had already slowed down traffic.

Over an hour Inbound on the Kennedy because of a crash at the Hubbard St Tunnel pic.twitter.com/gzcb5bb27V — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) September 7, 2017

