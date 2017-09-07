Midday Fix: Green Tie Ball drinks

Rivers Cascino
3000 S. River Road
Des Plaines
www.RiversCasino.com
Event:
Green Tie Ball
Friday, September 15
7:00 p.m. - 1:00 a.m.
Artifact Events
4325 N. Ravenswood
Chicago
For tickets:
Fire Path
Ingredients:
1 1/4 oz Jack Daniels Honey
1 1/4 oz Apple Crown
1/2 oz lemon juice
1/2 oz simple syrup
1 oz orange juice
Directions:
Build the cocktail in a chilled shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously. Strain and pour into a highball glass with ice. Garnish with an orange peel.
Lucky 7
Ingredients:
1.5 OZ Hendricks Gin
1/2 OZ St. Germaine
1/2 oz lemonade
3 small lemons (squeezed)
3 small limes (squeezed)
1/2 oz simple syrup
1 oz Seagram’s 7 Crown
Directions:
Build the cocktail in a chilled shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously. Strain and pour into a highball glass with ice. Top with Seagram’s 7. Garnish with a lime peel.