Midday Fix: Green Tie Ball drinks

Phillip Brown, Mixologist

Rivers Cascino

3000 S. River Road

Des Plaines

www.RiversCasino.com

Event:

Green Tie Ball

Friday, September 15

7:00 p.m. - 1:00 a.m.

Artifact Events

4325 N. Ravenswood

Chicago

For tickets:

www.gatewaygreen.org

Fire Path

Ingredients:

1 1/4 oz Jack Daniels Honey

1 1/4 oz Apple Crown

1/2 oz lemon juice

1/2 oz simple syrup

1 oz orange juice

Directions:

Build the cocktail in a chilled shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously. Strain and pour into a highball glass with ice. Garnish with an orange peel.

Lucky 7

Ingredients:

1.5 OZ Hendricks Gin

1/2 OZ St. Germaine

1/2 oz lemonade

3 small lemons (squeezed)

3 small limes (squeezed)

1/2 oz simple syrup

1 oz Seagram’s 7 Crown

Directions:

Build the cocktail in a chilled shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously. Strain and pour into a highball glass with ice. Top with Seagram’s 7. Garnish with a lime peel.