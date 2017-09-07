Man pushed onto tracks at CTA Blue Line stop

CHICAGO — Police are looking at surveillance video, trying to identify the person who pushed a man onto the tracks at a Blue Line CTA stop.

It happened last month at the Washington Street stop.

Police say the victim fell within a foot of the third rail.

When he tried to get back on the platform, the suspect blocked him.

The victim then yelled for help and other passengers came to his rescue. The suspect ran away.

Police say it’s not clear what prompted the attack.

Authorities did not issue a public alert because they say it appeared to be an isolated incident.