Krispy Kreme offering pumpkin spice doughnut for one day only

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.– As sure a sign of fall as leaves changing color, pumpkin spice season is officially upon us. Krispy Kreme is doing its part to offer gourd-flavored goods with a pumpkin spice doughnut that will only be available on Friday, Sept. 8 in participating U.S. shops.

The pumpkin spice doughnut is the same original doughnut with “a hint of cinnamon and pumpkin spice flavor,” the company said in a statement.

It’s not the first time Krispy Kreme has capitalized on the calendar with a unique flavor – the sweet shops also offered “eclipsed-themed” chocolate donuts as eclipse mania gripped the country. Other past limited-time offerings included a Reese’s Peanut Butter doughnut.

So doughnut fans can say hello to fall (and goodbye to that summer beach body they meant to get) with a pumpkin spiced pastry- while supplies last.