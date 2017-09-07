Hurricane Irma update from Ana Belaval’s parents in Puerto Rico

Luckily the worst of Hurricane Irma's destruction passed by Puerto Rico, but we checked in with Ana Belaval's parents to see how they're doing. While they are OK, they are very worried about their family in Florida, which is forecast to get hit hard by the storm.

