Former Cubs manager Gene Michael dies at 79

CHICAGO — A former manager for the Chicago Cubs has died.

Gene Michael, who served as the team’s skipper for two seasons in 1986 and 1987, died of a heart attack Thursday. He was 79 years old.

Michael is best known for his association with the Yankees. While general manager from 1991-95, he drafted several notable players, including Derek Jeter, who helped the Yankees win four World Series from 1996-2000.

He was a baseball player for 10 seasons, including 7 with the Yankees.