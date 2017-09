CHICAGO — Police are seeking help in the search for a missing 13-year-old boy.

Arturo Correa, 13, was last seen on the 4800 block of South Leamington Avenue in the Vittum Park neighborhood on the west side.

Correa is Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5’06 and weighs around 125 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact police at 312-747-8380